People can help prevent food waste following the breakdown of a freezer at a convenience store.

Nisa on the corner of Kesteven Road and Drift Road, Stamford, had the issue today (Friday, November 5) and Second Helpings in Barn Hill, Stamford, has taken delivery of the stock.

The food bunker to the back of Stamford Methodist Church will be open from 1pm to 3pm and from 5pm to 6pm today (Friday) for people to help prevent the food going to waste.

People are encouraged to make a donation for food if they can

Second Helpings is a charity encouraging people to feed 'bellies not bins' and asks people to make a donation if they are able to in return for food items.

Some of the frozen food available at Second Helpings

Second Helpings is located at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill, close to Red Lion Square