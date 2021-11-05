Stamford Nisa freezer issue means plenty of food available at Second Helpings
Published: 13:46, 05 November 2021
| Updated: 13:47, 05 November 2021
People can help prevent food waste following the breakdown of a freezer at a convenience store.
Nisa on the corner of Kesteven Road and Drift Road, Stamford, had the issue today (Friday, November 5) and Second Helpings in Barn Hill, Stamford, has taken delivery of the stock.
The food bunker to the back of Stamford Methodist Church will be open from 1pm to 3pm and from 5pm to 6pm today (Friday) for people to help prevent the food going to waste.
Second Helpings is a charity encouraging people to feed 'bellies not bins' and asks people to make a donation if they are able to in return for food items.