Shop staff who reopened a clothing store branch six weeks ago face uncertainty after their employer went into administration.

M&Co reopened in Stamford High Street on November 4, having left the unit empty for two years after closing during the pandemic.

Today the store is displaying a notice to say Scottish firm M&Co's affairs and property are in the hands of administrators.

A notice has been placed in M&Co window

The Stamford store was still open and trading today (Monday, December 12).

No announcement has been made on jobs or the future of the Stamford store specifically. The company has been contacted for comment.

M&Co was founded in Paisley, Scotland, in 1961 and employs about 1,900 people, with 170 branches in the UK.