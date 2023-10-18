A convenience store has had its licence suspended after serving underage teenagers and employing an illegal worker.

Marville Stores in Crowson Way, Deeping St James has had its premises licence suspended for three months following a hearing held by South Kesteven District Council on September 29.

It follows allegations from Lincolnshire Police that the convenience shop, also known as Marville Superstore, sold alcohol and a vape to underage children, hired illegal workers and did not comply with premise licence conditions relating to record keeping and CCTV.

Marville Stores in Deeping St James. Photo: Google

Jeyatharshini Jegatheeswaran has been the licence holder since June 2014 while her husband is listed as the business owner from 2021.

On July 8 of this year one of Mrs Jegatheeswaran’s employees allowed two 16 year olds to buy alcohol and a disposable vape.

Other shops in the area were also subject to test purchases carried out by the same pair and passed, including a store where Mrs Jegatheeswaran holds another premises licence.

After the test sale police discovered the employee at Marville Stores was an illegal worker, and his right to work papers were his brother’s.

It was also found CCTV at the shop couldn’t be viewed or played, some of the alcohol did not have price labels and that the training log was significantly out of date.

At the hearing Mrs Jegatheeswaran’s representative Frank Fender apologised on her behalf.

He claimed his client had been “duped” by the illegal employee as the information given was not correct and necessary steps had been taken to rectify the faulty CCTV system, which is now working.

Conditions to the licence will be modified so no new member of staff will be able to work at the premises unless they have provided satisfactory proof of identification and right to work, copies of right to work documents for members of staff will be retained for a period of 24 months post termination of employment and staff must be trained with regard to sale of alcohol and licence conditions.

Marville Stores’ suspension begins on Wednesday next week and lasts for three months.

The public and press were excluded from the meeting but the outcome was published on South Kesteven District Council’s website and can be viewed here: https://moderngov.southkesteven.gov.uk/mgAi.aspx?ID=30182.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.