A long queue of shoppers awaited the re-opening of a high street clothing store.

The retail unit at 23 High Street, Stamford, was empty for two years after the Scottish-based chain M&Co pulled out of the town in 2020.

But a few days ago managers announced it was returning to the same position in the town's High Street, and at 10am today (Friday, November 4) the ribbon was cut by deputy mayor of Stamford Andy Croft.

The event was welcomed by shoppers, who expressed delight at having a greater choice of clothing at affordable prices.

Coun Croft also said he was pleased to see the unit occupied, adding to the vibrancy of the High Street.

Following the ribbon-cutting, which was slightly delayed due to a technical hitch with the store's new tills, people were offered welcome drinks and the opportunity to receive a 25 per cent discount.

First through the doors were Paula Horsted and her daughter Emily, who were visiting Stamford for the day from Morton.

Emily said: "It's nice to have M&Co back - we had one in Bourne but it's not there any more.

"We hadn't come here for the opening, but when we saw it was due to open at 10am we thought we'd take a look."

M&Co left Stamford and Bourne in 2020 when the firm closed a number of its branches.

Head of retail Sandra McPherson said: "Stamford is a town we always wanted to be in, and not one we would have chosen to have come out of, but we had some challenges with the lease. That's happened a lot since covid.

"The first chance we had of coming back, we took."

The firm does not have plans to reopen in Bourne, or to have a branch in Rutland. M&Co's next store opening will be in Boston.

A planning application by Cotswold Company to put up signs at 23 High Street was approved by the local authority, but a company spokesperson has since said they now don't plan to open in Stamford.

