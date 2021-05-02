An antiques dealer will be making her TV debut on the BBC programme Money for Nothing.

In summer last year Bekki Johnson welcomed a scaled-down crew to her shop in Stamford to film a slot for the show, which will air on Monday (May 3).

The programme, follows presenter and entrepreneur Sarah Moore as she saves things from being dumped and transforms them into valuable pieces, making money for the owners who thought they were only fit for the bin.

Bekki, who owns Fun and Funky Living in North Street with her partner Ant Bater, was approached by producers a number of times before she decided it was the right time to take a step out of her comfort zone.

The 25-year-old said: "As we have grown as a business, I feel more and more confident.

"I felt like there was no time like the present. We are proud of our shop and wanted to showcase it."

In the show, the pair had to try and sell an old sideboard, which had been revamped with bright red and blue paint.

The pair, who set up the business in May 2019, recently decided to change the name from A & B Antiques to Fun Funky Living.

"I felt like Fun Funky Living is more reflective," said Bekki.

"Antiques have a negative conotation and as we have grown we've stock lots of crazy things."

The episode will be aired on BBC One at 3.45pm on Monday.