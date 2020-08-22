E-bikes stolen from Stamford shop include Fantic and Mondraker models
Published: 12:38, 22 August 2020
| Updated: 12:40, 22 August 2020
Police are asking people to be on the look out for six e-bikes stolen during a burglary in Stamford.
Three men used a white Mercedes Sprinter van to make off with stock from Cranking E-bikes in Cobblestone Yard, Bath Row.
The front door of the shop was smashed to gain entry. A local man saw the burglary happening and did his best to prevent the offenders making off in the vehicle.
