E-bikes stolen from Stamford shop include Fantic and Mondraker models

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:38, 22 August 2020
 | Updated: 12:40, 22 August 2020

Police are asking people to be on the look out for six e-bikes stolen during a burglary in Stamford.

Three men used a white Mercedes Sprinter van to make off with stock from Cranking E-bikes in Cobblestone Yard, Bath Row.

The front door of the shop was smashed to gain entry. A local man saw the burglary happening and did his best to prevent the offenders making off in the vehicle.

