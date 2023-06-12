Home   News   Article

Wilko in Oakham is not closing down according to company bosses

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 14:00, 12 June 2023

Shoppers have been reassured that a high-street chain will not be closing its Rutland branch.

Wilko has responded to rumours which have been circulating on social media claiming the Oakham store in Westgate is closing down.

A spokesman said: “We have no plans to close our Oakham Wilko store and remain committed to helping local customers get the household and garden products they need.”

Rumours have been circulating about the possible closure of Wilko in Oakham. Photo: Google Maps
Rumours have been circulating about the possible closure of Wilko in Oakham. Photo: Google Maps

