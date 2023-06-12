Wilko in Oakham is not closing down according to company bosses
Published: 14:00, 12 June 2023
Shoppers have been reassured that a high-street chain will not be closing its Rutland branch.
Wilko has responded to rumours which have been circulating on social media claiming the Oakham store in Westgate is closing down.
A spokesman said: “We have no plans to close our Oakham Wilko store and remain committed to helping local customers get the household and garden products they need.”
