Poundstretcher store to reopen in Stamford after refurbishment

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:44, 13 July 2021
 | Updated: 16:45, 13 July 2021

Poundstretcher's newly refurbished shop will open on Saturday (July 17).

The event at Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road in Stamford will be accompanied by voucher give-aways to customers worth £150 and a £200 voucher donation to Stamford and Oundle Foodbank.

Doors will open at 10am after the winner of a Poundstretcher competition has completed a trolley dash.

Poundstretcher in Stamford has been refurbished (49177686)
Poundstretcher is a chain that sells household items and children’s toys.

