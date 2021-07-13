Poundstretcher's newly refurbished shop will open on Saturday (July 17).

The event at Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road in Stamford will be accompanied by voucher give-aways to customers worth £150 and a £200 voucher donation to Stamford and Oundle Foodbank.

Doors will open at 10am after the winner of a Poundstretcher competition has completed a trolley dash.

Poundstretcher in Stamford has been refurbished (49177686)

Poundstretcher is a chain that sells household items and children’s toys.