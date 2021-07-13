Poundstretcher store to reopen in Stamford after refurbishment
Published: 16:44, 13 July 2021
| Updated: 16:45, 13 July 2021
Poundstretcher's newly refurbished shop will open on Saturday (July 17).
The event at Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road in Stamford will be accompanied by voucher give-aways to customers worth £150 and a £200 voucher donation to Stamford and Oundle Foodbank.
Doors will open at 10am after the winner of a Poundstretcher competition has completed a trolley dash.
Poundstretcher is a chain that sells household items and children’s toys.