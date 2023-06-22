A charity shop is ready to reopen following refurbishment.

Loros in Oakham High Street will welcome customers back at 10.30am tomorrow (Friday, June 23) having been closed since March.

It has served the community for more than 30 years selling bric-a-brac, clothing and books.

High Street, Oakham

The charity is looking for 25 volunteers to help out in the shop. Pop in for more details or contact Ady Bryan on 07703 883387 or adybryan@loros.co.uk