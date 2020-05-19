Hardware store Harrison and Dunn will reopen in Stamford on Tuesday (May 26) after being closed for nearly nine weeks.

The shop will be opening for reduced hours, between 8.30am and 4pm, and could relieve some of the queues from Wilko in the Street, which has been operating social distancing measures and restricting the number of people inside the shop at any one time.

Harrison and Dunn first opened in 1930 and today it is owned and run by Richard Dunn, along with his sons David and John.