Shoppers were keen to pick up a bargain at a charity Christmas sale.

Jane Jones and her helpers hosted a sale at the Congregational Church Hall in Oakham on Saturday to raise money for the air ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Worried that the wet weather might put people off, Jane was delighted to have a steady flow of shoppers throughout the day. An afternoon happy hour also proved popular, with everything reduced to half price from 2pm until closing.

Fundraisers Jane Tabberer, Margaret Veslis, Jane Jones, Sue Beckwith and Angela Tyers hosted a sale in aid of he air ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The sale raised £857.

Jane said: “We had a fantastic day and I'd like to thank everyone who donated or came out on such a wet day to support us.”

Richard Armstrong helped Jane to transport items between her home and the hall. Some of the remaining stock was donated to charity shops in Oakham while Jane will sell the rest at car boot sales next year.

Charity fundraiser Jane Jones hosted a Christmas sale in aid of the air ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The sale included everything from toys and games to clothes, household items and Christmas gifts.