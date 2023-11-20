Shoppers proved their commitment to Fairtrade products by supporting a long-running Christmas market.

Oakham Castle hosted the Rutland Fairtrade Christmas Market on Saturday (November 18) which attracted more than 700 people.

A raffle for the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox raised £135 and Patricia Cairns from Barleythorpe won a Fairtrade hamper donated by the Fairtrading Post in Melton.

David Lewis and Gale Waller encourage people to buy Fairtrade products. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chairman of Rutland Fairtrade Forum, David Lewis, said: “We have been organising the market for 15 years now and it was great to see that it is as popular as ever, with the number of visitors back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We would like to thank everyone who came to support our event on a damp day and also Rutland County Council and the Co-op for their help in making this year’s market possible.”

The event was opened by leader of Rutland County Council, Gale Waller, who explained that buying Fairtrade products allows workers in the developing world to build a sustainable income and protects producers from fluctuations in market prices by guaranteeing a minimum price.

Noreen Simpkin and Hilary Davies man one of the stalls. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Communities also receive a Fairtrade premium which is invested into projects such as clean water, health facilities and education.

Rutland is a Fairtrade county but its status is due for renewal next year. Anyone interested in promoting Fairtrade and helping to ensure the county retains its status can email rutlandfairtrade@gmail.com for more details.