An artisan crafts fair attracted a good crowd to a former town hall and courtroom.

The event at Old Town Hall in North Street, Bourne, involved two dozen stalls offering handmade items, gifts and art made by local crafters.

Among those there on Saturday (October 28) were woodworker Timothy Davis, jewellery-maker Emma Barrett and chocolatier Lillie Carter.

The event was held in the former town hall and court room in Bourne

Refreshments were on sale in The Shambles, a bar area on the ground floor, and there was a raffle with prizes donated by stallholders and local businesses, with proceeds to the Old Town Hall regeneration project.

A charity – Bourne Town Hall Trust – was established in 2017 to turn the former town hall and magistrates’ court into a community building for arts and entertainment.

The vision is to create a flexible space within the old courtroom, with retractable tiered seating for small performances and a community cinema. The room will also be made available for exhibitions and receptions.

Lillie Carter sells Tiger Lillie Chocolates to Frankie Taylor

The Shambles is designed as a meeting place and small performance area.

Emma Barrett behind some of the jewellery on her 'Treasured by Emma' stall

Mia Tuplin-Lloyd shows off her fundraising skills selling raffle tickets

Plenty of people came shopping

Linda Porter, right, shows Phoebe some of her on her 'Elements Handmade' products

Emma Taylor shows one of her 'Taylor made with love' products

Timothy Davis makes products under the name Waves of Wood

