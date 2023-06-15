A shopping guide’s third edition has been launched to encourage people to spend money with local independent retailers.

Little Book of Stamford lists more than 130 businesses, including accommodation, places to eat and shops, and includes a walk, key buildings, fun facts and parking tips.

Sarah Sewell, chairperson of Shop Stamford, said: “Stamford is in incredibly good health – existing businesses thrive, new businesses are popping up all the time and the town becomes more and more known to people far and wide.”

The Little Book of Stamford is free to pick up from businesses.