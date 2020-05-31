The Shop Stamford campaign is encouraging people to support local businesses when the time comes for them to reopen.

Sarah Sewell, campaign organiser and owner of Energy Clothing in Ironmonger said she understands that some people will be apprehensive about going back into the shops, but that there were clear rules for business owners to follow about cleaning, and about social distancing.

She said: “I want it to be safe in my shop and so I’m looking at having a rail with selection of clothes customers can look at and other stock put away.