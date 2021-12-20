A councillor is asking shops to cut the sale of single-use plastic bottles.

Coun Amanda Wheeler, chairman of Stamford Town Council’s Climate Action Working Group, has written to shopkeepers urging them to stop selling individual drinks in plastic bottles.

“You may be aware that Stamford is striving to be a plastic-free town and that Stamford Town Council voted to support plastic free initiatives in the town,” Coun Wheeler said.

Tonnes of plastic is thrown away each year

Instead, she asks shopkeepers to support the www.refill.org.uk scheme and provide customers with water to refill their own bottles.

She also points out that it can take three times the amount of water in a plastic bottle to make the bottle.