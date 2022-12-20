Need to buy a (very) last-minute gift? Run out of milk for custard to accompany the Christmas pud?

A handful of shops will be open on Christmas day and if yours is among them, send an email to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk and we will publish a full list later this week.

Those we already know are open on Christmas day are:

Today's Local in Red Lion Square, Stamford, is open on Christmas day

* Today's Local, Red Lion Square, Stamford - open 9am to midnight

* Texaco/Londis, Milestone Road, Bourne - open 24 hours

* Esso/Londis, Melton Road, Oakham - open 24 hours

* Deeping Convenience Store (Family Shopper), High St, Market Deeping - 8am to 11pm