Shops open on Christmas day in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 10:00, 20 December 2022
Need to buy a (very) last-minute gift? Run out of milk for custard to accompany the Christmas pud?
A handful of shops will be open on Christmas day and if yours is among them, send an email to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk and we will publish a full list later this week.
Those we already know are open on Christmas day are:
* Today's Local, Red Lion Square, Stamford - open 9am to midnight
* Texaco/Londis, Milestone Road, Bourne - open 24 hours
* Esso/Londis, Melton Road, Oakham - open 24 hours
* Deeping Convenience Store (Family Shopper), High St, Market Deeping - 8am to 11pm