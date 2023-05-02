Shops are taking part in a ‘spot the difference’ competition as part of the coronation celebrations.

Eighty-eight businesses have signed up to support the competition which is hosted by Stamford Civic Society.

Each participating business will display a yellow crown sticker in its window and an item in its display that wouldn’t normally be there. Children and their families are challenged to find the shops and create a list of the unusual items.

The competition will run from Thursday, May 4 until Monday, May 8. The participating shops are located in High Street St Martins, St Mary’s Hill, Maiden Lane, Broad Street, Radcliffe Road, Silver Lane, All Saints Street, West Street, East Street, Scotgate, St Mary’s Street, St Paul’s Street, Bath Row, High Street, St John’s Street, Red Lion Square, Red Lion Street, Ironmonger Street and Stamford Walk.

A spokesman for Stamford Civic Society said: “We hope this will encourage family orientated footfall and a community buzz in the town over the weekend.”

Entry forms have been sent to all local primary schools and can be downloaded at www.stamfordcivicsociety.org.uk/coronation They should be returned to a postbox at Tesco in High Street, Stamford, by Thursday, May 11 at 5pm.

The first 20 entries drawn from those with the most correct answers will win a £15 voucher. The winners will be announced at 11am on Saturday, May 13 at St Michael’s Church Yard in High Street.