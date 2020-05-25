Two town bookshops are set to reopen on Monday next week (June 1), helping to restart the high street economy.

Walkers Bookshops in Stamford and Oakham will be open weekdays and Saturdays with slightly reduced opening hours and social distancing measures.

Tim Walker, managing director, said: "I can’t wait to get back open again on June 1 and although we will be abiding by the social distancing regulations, we will be ready to welcome customers back into the shops.