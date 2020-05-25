Home   News   Article

Walkers Bookshop in Stamford and Oakham to reopen on June 1 after lockdown

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:04, 25 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:05, 25 May 2020

Two town bookshops are set to reopen on Monday next week (June 1), helping to restart the high street economy.

Walkers Bookshops in Stamford and Oakham will be open weekdays and Saturdays with slightly reduced opening hours and social distancing measures.

Tim Walker, managing director, said: "I can’t wait to get back open again on June 1 and although we will be abiding by the social distancing regulations, we will be ready to welcome customers back into the shops.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusOakhamStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE