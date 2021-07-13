A Stamford writer's dreams have come true after having her short story selected as the winner of a competition.

Kathy Joyce's short story, Regeneration, wowed the judges of Stamford Arts Centre's lockdown writing competition.

Kathy, who runs the SU3A writing group, said: "I was surprised. I've been writing for a long time and short-listed for competitions a few times in the past but I've never actually won anything.

Kathy Joyce reading her short story on Rutland and Stamford Sound

"It was a story about nature and I was walking in some woods in Norfolk when I heard a ping on my phone. I thought I won't answer as it's inappropriate but 10 minutes later I had a look and found out I had won.

"It was a very appropriate place to find out."

The 67-year-old has written many short stories in her life as well as a novel, Thicker Than Soup, which was released in 2015 and influenced by a year working in Pakistan.

Kathy Joyce, short story writer from Stamford

Now, Kathy will be able to read her short story again in print as it is published in the Mercury:

Regeneration by Kathy Joyce

Martha tugs her old cardigan round her pyjamas and warms her hands on her mug of tea. It is Monday morning. March 8th. The children will be waking, having breakfast, chattering the excitement of going to school again for the first time in months. She imagines the elder one, the boy, hurrying his sister, and her responding, “wait for me, wait for me.”

Martha has no need to hurry. She can take her walk at any time of the day now the children won’t be around. The woods will be hers again on weekdays, at least until the next school holiday. Or the next lockdown.

Lockdown? Martha has not minded it. She is happy behind doors. She goes nowhere other than for what they call ‘essential’ shopping. That, and her woodland walks. Nobody else goes to her woods. They are a good three miles from the village and with no paths to encourage, they too, feel behind doors.

Until the children came…

The woodlands have been Martha’s second home since she was a child. Curious rather than afraid of the Jack o’the Woods creature her father warned her of, she had sought him out, spied him in the shadows with his oak leaf hair, brambled beard, mouth sprouting vines, and had sang for him in the language of the trees, danced for him in the dappled light. He had whispered his appreciation, chuckled, sometimes whistled. He had been her childhood friend.

The village is different now, bigger, with housing estates full of commuters and a retail park near the new bypass with Curry’s and Lidl and something called Do It All where you buy plants that have already been done. At least Lidl does a good price on gin.

Martha likes her doors. She doesn’t like people. She had been in the woods the day the children appeared, their high-pitched voices floating in as she rested on a fallen trunk contemplating the likelihood of some amanita fungi being edible. She had hidden, crouching as much as her aged limbs would allow, tugging saplings across her body and scuffing leaf mould over her boots. Who were these little people? What were they doing in her woods?

The children’s eyes had been on the ground, the boy warning his sister to not tread on deer prints he was tracking. Then a screech had sounded, loud and near, and he had looked up and shushed his sister. ‘It’s Jill o’the Woods’, he’d whispered, his voice full of awe. Jill? Neither the girl nor Martha had moved despite Martha knowing the sound had been the laughing cry of a green woodpecker. Then the girl had giggled. ‘It was a bird, Ashley.’ Not to be outdone, Ashley had assured her in a voice intended to be heard by any Jack or Jill o’the Woods that the witch was not to be laughed at, she was as old as the fossils in the museum, born before Jesus, and it was she who brought in the spring. Without her, plants wouldn’t grow, birds wouldn’t make nests, animals would hibernate forever, and the winter would never end. She must be respected, Ashley admonished, or people would suffer the consequences. “Indeed, Daisy,” he finished sagely, “the whole pandemic may be her revenge on people for damaging our earth.”

Martha had almost applauded these words of her own heart. She lived by nature. People stopped by her home and stared at her crumbling cottage by the side of what had once been a lane and was now a tarmac road called Holme Farm Close. The farm had been sold to developers and become Holme Farm Estate. Martha was forever tossing away estate agent’s letters informing her that people were waiting to buy her property. Since when did her home become property? Well, let them point their fingers at her dandelions amongst violets and foxgloves and lily-of-the-valley preparing their poisons. Sparrows nested in her tangle of honeysuckle, butterflies held orgies in her buddleias, and bees buzzed themselves dizzy on her lavender. Not for her a ‘property’ with a green-upped patch of grass neatly edged with Do-It-All salvias and lupins and delphiniums.

Martha saw the children again a few days later, at the allotments. She didn’t usually pass that way but a telephone call from the surgery had informed her she must attend for a vaccination, and it made sense to pop into Lidl along the way.

There were two adults with the children, parents presumably. The man, dressed in knee-length shorts even in January, had the solid, chunky build and long, tousled hair of the boy, and a petite, dark-haired hippy-type woman in baggy shirt and trousers leaned against a shed door. Martha, slowing to observe them, heard the boy call, ‘Where’s the biscuits, Mum?’ The ‘father’ replied with a nod that ‘Ma’ had them. Mum and Ma. It was then that Martha realised, with a jolt, that both parents were women.

Her feet moved on but her mind remained with the women. When Martha had been young, she had been laughed at when she had worn trousers. Her short hair had been scoffed at, her deep voice, mocked. Young men – and painfully, young women – had given her wide berth. She immersed herself in her love for nature, tending people’s gardens until she could no longer do so and worked as she lived, alone. It was heartening and heart-breaking to see such change that had come too late for her. She admired the women. And envied them too, and most of all, she envied them their children.

There had been a queue at the surgery - elderly people in smart clothes. Martha had cleaned her shoes and removed the dried rosemary from her coat sleeves and brushed herself down, but from behind masks she could see eyes assessing her and was reminded she preferred her own company.

The woods have a presence this morning. Trees are waking, flapping their snappy branches in Martha’s face, showing off their furry catkins and sticky buds. She pushes aside saplings and briars, and peers ahead. Had she not watched the children build their den her old eyes might not have found the whippy hazel branches woven round a tree trunk and camouflaged with ivy vines. She works her fingers into gardening gloves she never wears for gardening – she has read children are asymptomatic and can give this virus to their grannies – and pulls aside the ivy door. Knives of daylight shine through vents, flickering with dust and mites. Martha stoops, steps inside onto sods of mossy earth smelling of rot and rodents. She reaches a gloved finger towards egg boxes full of earth neatly labelled with markers probably stolen from the parents’ allotment. Apple. Blackberry. Rosehips. Wild strawberry. Glass jars with holes punched into the lids contain well-fed caterpillars and stick-insects. Wooden fruit crates hold a selection of boxes and packets labelled Ancient Stones, Fox Poo, Mice bones. Seeds. Flints. Fossils. There’s a skull, probably a badger’s.

Martha is careful to replace everything she touches, including, as she leaves, the door.

Friday morning dawns cold but dry. It is barely light as Martha scrabbles in earth. She feels first for the stringy roots spreading from bluebell bulbs, lifts clumps, sets them aside and finds more, telling herself she is not destroying them - that being against the law - she is simply helping to propagate them and so strengthen the fight against the Spanish invaders. And anyway, these are in her own garden. She digs out sprouting clumps of oxeye daisies, separates the rhizomes and presses some back into their holes. She gathers wild garlic bulbs, golden dead-nettles, wild mint, things she knows will grow in the woodland. With them layered in her trug she sets off for the children’s den.

A watery sun peers through the tree canopy as she presses earth round the last of the plants and covers the disturbances with leaf-mould. She has watered them well and with rain forecast over the weekend is confident of their survival. She stands, eases her back and legs, and takes a nip of sloe gin from the little bottle in her pocket.

At home she makes coffee, takes a cup out into the garden. She’s feeling strange, light-headed, light-bodied. Was it the morning gin? But no, this is different. The word ‘alive’ comes to mind. She tastes it, rolls it around her mouth, swallows it and feels it warm her belly in a way that is different to gin. Above the cottage clouds are clearing as the spring day warms. Martha retrieves her kitchen chair from indoors and sets it down in the sunshine, wondering when the children might go to their den. Tomorrow? Sunday? She imagines them discovering her plants, sees Ashley turning to his sister and saying, “Oh, look Daisy, Jill o’the Woods has paid us a visit”. She sits on the chair, feels warmth cutting the chill of the morning and notices she has left her door open.