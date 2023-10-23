Shelves have been emptied by shoppers as hundreds of people have been left without water.

Much of Stamford has no water or low water pressure due to a problem at a pumping station.

At 8am this morning (Monday, October 23) people were queuing outside of Lidl to buy bottled water.

The empty water shelves in Lidl, Stamford

Shelves at the shop in Markham Retail park have been emptied of still water, although there is still plenty of sparkling water available.

Other supermarkets, including Morrisons, are also running low with much of the water shelves cleared.

Aldi’s Stamford store manager confirmed that the shop in Uffington Road has sold ‘more water than typical’ but does have stock left.

The empty water shelves in Morrisons, Stamford

Anglian Water has not given an estimated time for supplies to be restored.