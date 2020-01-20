A resident has called for churches to be unlocked day and night as places of shelter for people who are homeless or vulnerable.

Diana Cox, 71, who lives in Stamford, said she believes it is the duty of churches to provide shelter and support in the community for people who would otherwise be out on the streets.

She said: “Churches are locked too much and I understand that’s for safety reasons, but I believe that they need to be open, especially at night when people need warmth and a little bit of food." She also suggested a soup kitchen was needed.