A shop-worker who has been spat at and verbally abused by drunken customers has questioned whether enough is being done to keep people safe at Stamford Meadows.

The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she ‘dreaded’ working on Fridays and Saturdays, because on these evenings staff would almost certainly face extra stresses.

The issue has become worse during the recent warm weather and with pubs being closed, she said, because it has led to large groups of people gathering on Stamford Meadows, with many of them drinking.