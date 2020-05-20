Which public toilets are open in Stamford, Oakham, Uppingham, Bourne and Market Deeping?
Published: 13:00, 20 May 2020
| Updated: 13:29, 20 May 2020
With many shops and cafés shut for the coronavirus lockdown, it can be tricky to spend much money.
Unfortunately for those venturing in to town centres, spending a penny can be even harder.
South Kesteven District Council has closed all its public toilets, which include the facilities in Red Lion Square, Stamford, and they will remain shut until government guidance on coronavirus is updated.
