A sunny village show attracted about 1,500 people - the biggest crowd in its 76-year history.

Wansford Show began as a produce show for the horticultural society but is now a celebration of village life with live music, games, food and entertainment.

Gary Punter, chairman of Wansford Horticultural and Craft Society and event organiser, said the show on Saturday (August 27) was "an amazing day".