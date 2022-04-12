Stamford Horticultural Society Spring Show is back with blooming marvellous winners
Published: 14:00, 12 April 2022
| Updated: 14:14, 12 April 2022
A vibrant display of flowers, foliage and handicrafts brought a hall to life during the Stamford Horticultural Society spring show.
Visitors to the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street were able to browse more than 200 entries in classes that covered spring bulbs through to creative cooking.
John Mitchell, show secretary, said: “It was very successful and there were some wonderful floral displays and spring medleys.”