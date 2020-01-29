Voodoo Stands Up Comedy Night in association with Funhouse Comedy launches the new season in The Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz’s in Stamford on Thursday, January 30.

Comedian and script writer Sean Percival will be topping the bill with his brand of comedy that steers clear of the surreal and confronts realism in an explosively funny way. His down to earth act is bang up to date with its upfront attitude, no long stories, just gags galore.

Opening the night will be Steve Shanyaski who, following his appearance last year on ITV’s Comedy Rocks, hosted by Jason Manford, was asked to appear on the live show at Manchester Lowry for the Royal Variety Performance.

Steve Shanyaski (27372927)

Completing the line-up is the 2014 English Comedian Of The Year winner, Jack Campbell. His distorted logic and amusing anecdotes are both unique and interesting. The compere for the night will be Alex Hylton.

The show starts at 8.30pm and tickets cost £10 from mamaliz.co.uk/index.php

Jack Campbell (27372929)