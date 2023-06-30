Siblings who underwent life-changing surgery are set to take part in the British Transplant Games.

Wren and Milo Rhodes were both born with a rare liver condition which meant they needed transplants to improve their quality of life.

Milo had surgery in 2016 at the age of two while Wren had her operation two years aged seven. Both are now fitter than ever but likely to need further transplants in adulthood.

Wren and Milo Rhodes will compete at the British Transplant Games

Mum Rachel Nealson said: “The transplants made a massive difference, especially for Wren. Her growth had been affected and she was severely jaundiced, but after the operation she grew a foot in a year! It was only then that we realised that she was quite athletic.

“At her first school sports day after the operation, she came second in her race and won a medal. It was quite an emotional moment.

“They are both doing well now, living life to the full and looking forward to taking part in their first transplant games.”

The siblings, who attend Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham, had their surgery at Kings College Hospital in London and continue to have monthly blood tests and regular check ups to monitor their ongoing treatment.

They will be part of the hospital’s team at the transplant games, with Milo, eight, competing in the long jump and badminton and Wren, 10, taking on running and ball throw events.

Milo said: “It will be really good. I’m excited to go but I wish they did biking or scooting.”

Wren added: “We’re looking forward to meeting other children who have had transplants.”

The family, including parents Rachel and Zoe and sister Annabel, will travel to Coventry for the games on July 27. The trip is partially funded by the Kings College Hospital Charity so they have set up a fundraising page to give something back.

Zoe said: “It’s a great opportunity for the children to compete on a level playing field. They present as typical children most of the time but people don’t necessarily realise the development delays they have had and the fatigue they experience. It will be nice for them to see that they can be successful.

“It’s also a chance to raise awareness of organ donation. Although the law has changed to an opt out system, the decision is still down to the next of kin so people need to talk about it.”