Walk for Parkinson’s event to be held at Burghley House
Published: 16:00, 31 July 2023
People are being urged to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s in Burghley Park near Stamford.
The event on Sunday, October 1 at 10am will raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.
There is no cure for the neurological condition which affects about 145,000 people in the UK, causing tremors, pain and anxiety.
There is a sign up fee of £12 for adults and taking part is free for under 18s.
For more information visit: https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons-burghley-house
