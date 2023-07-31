People are being urged to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s in Burghley Park near Stamford.

The event on Sunday, October 1 at 10am will raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

There is no cure for the neurological condition which affects about 145,000 people in the UK, causing tremors, pain and anxiety.

Burghley House

There is a sign up fee of £12 for adults and taking part is free for under 18s.

For more information visit: https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons-burghley-house

Are you holding an event? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.