People are urged to don a big, white beard and Santa suit for one of the most festive long-running events in the area.

The thirteenth Stamford Santa Fun Run will be at 11.30am on Sunday, December 8 in Burghley Park.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley - this year with help from town running club Stamford Striders - the event raises money for local charities through entry fees and sponsorship from more than 40 companies.

Stamford Striders at the Stamford Santa Fun Run

Over the years, the run has become increasingly popular and an entry limit of 1,600 has now been set. There is a discount on entries before October 31.

Individuals or teams can choose to raise money for their own causes, or to support the the Rotary’s chosen charities, including Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Anna’s Hope, Stamford Food Bank and Stamford Mindspace.

A record £14,000 was raised last year.

Click here to find out more and sign up or search ‘Stamford Santa Fun Run’ on Facebook.