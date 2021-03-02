A charity golf day will swing into action on May 17 to raise funds for Second Helpings and MindSpace Stamford.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's would like teams of three to get in touch about playing at Peterborough Milton Golf Club, near Castor and Ailsworth.

Entry is £40 per person and includes prizes, coffee and a two-course dinner.

Support the rotary's charities with a round of golf

For more information contact Rotarian Peter Collins by emailing pcollins892@gmail.com or by phoning him on 07947 828720.

Potential tee and hole sponsors are also encouraged to get in touch.

The rotary is responsible for planting crocuses in some of the grass verges around Stamford, which are currently coming into bloom with purple flowers.

The planting is part of Rotary International's campaign to raise awareness of polio and eradicate the disease around the world.