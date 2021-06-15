Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Walk for Parkinson's at Burghley Park, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 15 June 2021
 | Updated: 06:30, 15 June 2021

People are being urged to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s in Burghley Park near Stamford.

The socially distanced event to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK will be on Sunday, October 3.

Ann Rowe from the charity said: “Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s in 2021 is a chance to get outside, connect with the Parkinson’s community and make a difference. By walking together, either in person or virtually, we’re not alone.”

Take part in the Walk for Parkinson's at Burghley Park. Photo: Andrew Thomas
Take part in the Walk for Parkinson's at Burghley Park. Photo: Andrew Thomas

There is no cure for Parkinson's which affects about145,000 people in the UK, causing tremors, pain and anxiety.

To take part visit the website.

Health Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE