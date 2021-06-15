People are being urged to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s in Burghley Park near Stamford.

The socially distanced event to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK will be on Sunday, October 3.

Ann Rowe from the charity said: “Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s in 2021 is a chance to get outside, connect with the Parkinson’s community and make a difference. By walking together, either in person or virtually, we’re not alone.”

Take part in the Walk for Parkinson's at Burghley Park. Photo: Andrew Thomas

There is no cure for Parkinson's which affects about145,000 people in the UK, causing tremors, pain and anxiety.

To take part visit the website.