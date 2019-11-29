A woman hoping to raise £4,000 to help people with Alzheimer’s disease is holding a silent auction offering gifts for people to buy in the run up to Christmas.

Fiona Stevenson, 47, a mum-of-three who lives in Stamford, has about 50 items which people can bid for online from Thursday next week until Sunday, December 15.

These include spa and golf days, hair and beauty vouchers, meals out, family days out, a Waitrose food hamper, a pamper hamper, plus a gin and a Bailey’s hamper.

Fiona Stevenson is raising money for Alzheimer's Research(22699839)

Those looking for unusual gifts to give this Christmas will also find cinema film posters going under the hammer.

The auction is part of a wider fundraising effort by Fiona, who is running both the Manchester and London marathons for Alzheimer’s Research in the Spring.

She has been inspired to fundraise for the charity by her 75-year-old mum, Flo Griggs, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

Fiona Stevenson and her mum, Flo Grigg

“Mum struggles to put a sentence together and find the right words,” said Fiona. “She often gets very agitated and gets upset very easily and cries a lot.”

She added that the changes in her mum have been ‘heartbreaking’ and that it has had a big impact on her dad, as well as the rest of the family.

“She is often aggressive towards me and my family,” Fiona added. “I feel that ‘I lost my Mum’ a few years ago to this horrendous illness and it is so hard to know that she will only get worse from here on, not better.”

No stranger to running, Fiona, a member of Stamford Striders running club, ran the Brighton Marathon last year and London Marathon earlier this year and raised £3,700. The Manchester and London marathons are just three weeks apart in 2020, and Fiona feels ‘doing the double’ will be a very tough challenge.

Businesses and individuals can still donate vouchers and items to be auctioned by contacting Fiona on 07963 961124.

To take a look at the items or make a bid, click here.