Braving 60 hours on the streets has helped raise more than £8,000 for the homeless.

There was no big party or swanky gifts for Simon Jary, manager of the Christians Against Poverty Centre in Stamford, who celebrated his 60th birthday this month.

Instead, his dream gift was to raise more than £6,000 to help the homeless and those in poverty, and complete a challenge of spending 60 hours living on the street.

Simon Jary

He spent much of his time in Stamford High Street raising awareness of the homeless crisis and how anyone can end up in that situation.

Simon said: “I met lots of interesting people and the conversations were all positive."

He had a piece of cardboard with him letting people know it was a charity challenge.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

"I expected to have periods of time which were really quiet and boring but that didn't happen at all," he said.

"One of my friends suggested I kept a little notebook to write things down - that has really helped me remember things as it's easy to forget when you speak to so many people."

Simon took £5 with him - which he spent in Grasmere's on a sausage roll and pasty - and tried to live on the bare minimum, although many people brought him food and hot drinks to keep him going.

He also had a shower at the Christians Against Poverty Centre, which is open for the homeless to wash, although got changed back into his same clothes.

The tent Simon slept in

Simon believes that the people bringing him food and speaking with him would have done the same for a genuine homeless person.

The first night, having pitched up his tent in Cheyne Lane, Simon struggled to sleep due the chilly weather and having to acclimatise to the unfamiliar noises of the night.

"The experience was a challenge but I think it was an eye opener for me," he said.

Simon had cardboard letting people know about his challenge

"It was full of memories and there are many things I will take away from it."

However difficult the challenge was for him, Simon knows it in no way compares to those who are genuinely living on the streets.

Simon said: "The feeling of cold and being tired was with me for three days but I knew I would be going somewhere warm. Homeless people haven't got that.

"Without that I can see how they lose hope and their enthusiasm for life has worn away."

Throughout the challenge he raised more than £7,330 on his Crowdfunding page as well as cash donations bringing the total to above £8,000.

Simon, who lives in Spalding, said: "I was struck by the generosity. Especially from those who are struggling a bit themselves and are probably living in poverty, proportionally they gave me an awful lot."

One lady Simon met on Stamford High Street was struggling with debt and had booked in for a session at the centre. However, she insisted on donating £5 to the cause.

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/simonjary1.