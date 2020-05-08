A group of talented vocalists will be bringing music to your ears as they participate in a 12-hour sing-a-thon.

The event will be held on a Facebook live stream from 9am until 9pm tomorrow (Saturday) with the hope of raising £500 for NHS Charities Together.

Mark McCredie, part-time teacher at the Eastern School of Performing Arts (ESPA), came up with the idea after hosting his own live stream for friends.