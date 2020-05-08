Eastern School of Performing Arts teacher to host fundraising event for NHS Charities Together
Published: 17:00, 08 May 2020
A group of talented vocalists will be bringing music to your ears as they participate in a 12-hour sing-a-thon.
The event will be held on a Facebook live stream from 9am until 9pm tomorrow (Saturday) with the hope of raising £500 for NHS Charities Together.
Mark McCredie, part-time teacher at the Eastern School of Performing Arts (ESPA), came up with the idea after hosting his own live stream for friends.
Read moreCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie