A rail museum is to commemorate the release of Japanese prisoners of the Second World War.

Volunteers will gather for an act of remembrance at Rocks by Rail in Ashwell Road, Cottesmore, on Thursday, August 25.

Retired service personnel from ex-service organisations will join the High Sheriff of Rutland Geoff Thompson, serving soldiers from Kendrew Barracks and representatives from the Australian High Commission.

Singapore with its liberation plate. Photo: Rocks by Rail

Rocks by Rail is custodian of the locomotive ‘Singapore’ which worked in the Royal Navy dockyard in the colony.

When she was purchased for preservation, the Far East Prisoner of War Association adopted her as a memorial to those who died and those held by the Japanese throughout the Far East in the Second World War.

People can visit the Rocks by Rail museum on Thursday, August 25. It will be open from 10am to 4pm.