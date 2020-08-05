Singer Charity Stow from Stamford promotes single released during lockdown
Published: 16:01, 05 August 2020
A singer from Stamford is busy promoting her second single which was released during lockdown.
Charity Stow, 20, has had ‘Fool’ played on a number of radio stations and is delighted with the positive feedback so far.
It was released on June 5, and with everyone housebound she decided to make the accompanying video from footage sent by fans who recorded their own lockdown experience.
