Stamford Singers ended its 2022 singing season with two local fundraising events.

The choir were joined by professional baritone Rob Gildon in a concert at Crowland Abbey raising money for the window fund, and a day earlier some of the members sang carols as guests arrived for the Officer’s Mess Christmas Ball at RAF Wittering. A generous donation was given to the choir for the carol singing which it was delighted to pass on to its adopted local charity, the Evergreen Care Trust.

Activities begin again in the New Year with an open rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11, at 7.45pm in Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill.

Stamford Singers choir member Ann Archer presents a cheque to Brenda Williamson from the Evergreen Care Trust

Among a variety of music, all of which will be provided, the rehearsal will include work on Stainer’s Crucifixion, a piece that will be performed once again with soloist Rob Gildon, in Great Casterton Church on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Director of music, Paul White, and all the choir members look forward to welcoming interested singers to the rehearsal - just turn up, or if you want further information about the choir and its activities call Lesley on 01780 749424 or visit www.stamfordsingers.org