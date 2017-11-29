Single will help volunteer charity

A Rutland musician has joined forces with a TV actor to release a music video and single in time for Christmas to raise money for volunteer doctor charity the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Singer songwriter Paul McClure, also known as The Rutland Troubadour, met actor James Sutton whilst working on the development of the independent romantic comedy ‘Made You Look’ directed by Martyn Chalk. Paul is writing the soundtrack to the film, which stars James, along with Gemma Oaten and Matt Di Angelo, and is scheduled for filming in early 2018.

James is best known for playing John Paul McQueen in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks and for his role as Ryan Lamb in ITV’s Emmerdale between 2009 and 2011.

James and Paul bonded over their mutual love of music and quickly became friends.

Paul said: “We decided we would like to work together ahead of the movie and thought it might be fun to make a video for ‘Baby That’s You’ which is one of my songs.

“In early November I drove up to Liverpool which is James’ hometown and one of my favourite cities.

“The film company provided a crew and we shot the video in one afternoon. ‘Made You Look’ director Martyn Chalk from Lone Palm Studios, who produced and directed the video, was on board from the start and kept the project simple to reduce costs to a minimum to ensure the charities receive more of the proceeds.”

Paul and James will divide all of the profits from the sale of the single between their two chosen charities with Emics, the volunteer doctor’s charity which was started in Rutland, receiving Paul’s share.

James has chosen ‘Once Upon A Smile’, a charity in the north-west of England of which he is patron to receive his donation.

Paul added: “We had a lot of fun working together making the video and we hope others will enjoy it too.

“I am hoping people in the East Midlands and beyond will click on the link and buy the single so that we can donate plenty of money to these two worthy charities.

“We would be very grateful if as many people as possible would also ‘like’ and share the video by email, text and on social media platforms.

“While every sale of the single will go towards providing much-needed finances for these two wonderful charities, every time somebody watches and shares the video it will help build awareness of the vital work they do.”

Dr Tim Gray, founder and chairman of Emics, said: “It’s a really catchy, infectious song and it is wonderful that Paul has named Emics as his chosen charity. We are always immensely grateful for any donations or fundraising efforts on our behalf without which we could not function as we receive no funding from any other source.”

The music video is released today and can be viewed at www.paulmccluremusic.com or on YouTube and the single is available on iTunes from https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/baby-thats-you-single/1314537850.