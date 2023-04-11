A 1930s locomotive steamed through the area to Nene Valley Railway.

The Sir Nigel Gresley - named after the designer of the Mallard - strongly resembles the world-famous loco that set a steam speed record of 126mph in 1938.

In the 1950s it hauled the Royal Train from King's Cross to York with the Queen on board.

Photos of the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive travelling through the area captured by Instagram account owner lucytakesphotos

It travelled through Stamford and surrounding villages last week on its way to the station in Wansford.

Now train enthusiasts are being offered the chance to travel behind the locomotive.

Tickets are available on the door on Saturday and Sunday (April 15 and 16).

Photos of the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive travelling through the area captured by Instagram account owner lucytakesphotos

Photos of the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive travelling through the area captured by Instagram account owner lucytakesphotos

Photos of the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive travelling through the area captured by Instagram account owner lucytakesphotos

Photos of the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive travelling through the area captured by Instagram account owner lucytakesphotos

Have you got a story? Email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk