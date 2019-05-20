Sir Rod Stewart is donating £10,000 to the Market Deeping Model Railway Club following the destruction of their exhibition.

The singer, 74, who is also a model railway enthusiast, said he was "absolutely devastated" by the news of the vandalism that destroyed their planned show at Stamford Welland Academy.

Sir Rod, who built up his own model railway over more than 20 years, is now urging his fellow musicians to dig deep too.

Stands were overturned and layouts were destroyed in the sports hall of the secondary school in Green Lane, where the Market Deeping Model Railway Club was holding its annual show.

The club said months of planning goes into the exhibition, adding some of the models on display were "irreplaceable".

Speaking about the model railway owners, Sir Rod said, "I feel their pain".

In a statement, he said: "I was absolutely devastated to hear that vandals had destroyed what was to be a lovely show by the Market Deeping Model Railway Club over the weekend.

"The collection was priceless and I am donating £10,000 to help compensate those affected and asking fellow enthusiasts Jools Holland, Roger Daltrey and others to do the same."

The Do Ya Think I'm Sexy singer added: "It took me 23 years to build my model railway so I feel their pain."

The star is said to be the proud owner of a model of New York's Grand Central Station, complete with talking conductors and air-conditioned skyscrapers.

"All the little guys in the engines are talking. It is unbelievable. It really is," he has said, but warned: "Don't say it's a 'train set'. It is a scale-model railway."

Radio presenter Jeremy Vine has also made a donation.

Club chairman Peter Davies said the club had been overwhelmed with offers of support and thanked well-wishers for their help.

The club started a JustGiving page yesterday (Sunday, May 19) to raise £500 to get it 'back on its feet', but that target was met within minutes, reaching £60,000 by lunchtime today (Monday).

The club has since adjusted the target to £75,000.

Four youths - three aged 15 and one aged 16 years - were arrested in connection with the incident. They have since been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the incident by resident when noises were heard coming from the school at about 4am on Saturday (May 18).

