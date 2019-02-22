Liberal Democrat Party leader Sir Vince Cable visited Peterborough City Hospital yesterday.

The MP met staff and visited an inpatient ward and was keen to hear of hospital preparations for Brexit.

He also discussed with the senior leadership team some of the challenges of delivering emergency services in the winter period.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals, said: “I’d like to thank Mr Cable for taking the time to visit our hospital and listening to our plans for tackling the challenges of both the EU Exit and the increasing demand for emergency care.

“We showed him around ward A8 which cares for our renal patients, where he was able to meet staff, including some who have been recruited from the EU. We were pleased to have the opportunity to show him our fantastic services and facilities and to show him how compassionate and dedicated our staff are.”

Mr Cable tweeted after his visit that he found the hospital trust to be "very professional and well-prepared."

He added: "They’re taking Brexit risks in their stride. But recruitment is the major issue, and the vacancy rate of around 8% could get worse if Brexit causes a large exodus of staff."