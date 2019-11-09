Sisters with a unique perspective of the archive of the Stamford Mercury are set to give a talk.

Philippa Massey and her sister Sarah Critchard are set to give a talk called Stamford Mercury Cutting 1820-50.

Both have been volunteers for the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, which cares for the archives of the newspaper and ensures public access to it, since 2009 and Sarah is secretary of the

trust.

Philippa Massey and Sarah Critchard

Their family has a long association with the Mercury with their aunt, mother and elder sister, as well as Philippa’s daughter, all having worked for the newspaper at some point.

And while the name of the talk is literal as it will examine how the the newspaper reported international and national news, local events and people during these 30 years, it also has a double meaning for Philippa and Sarah as Cutting is their maiden name!

The talk also examines how the period covered Stamford at its busiest in the peak years of the coaching trade, and the trade’s rapid decline with the coming of the railways. The town bridge was also introduced at this

time.

It takes place on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the theatre at Stamford Arts Centre.

Tickets for reserved seating at £5, or £4 for concessions, are available from the box office on01780 763203.

For more information about the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, visit www.smarchive.org.uk

