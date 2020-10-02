Building work is due to start on a £230,000 project to convert a former ambulance station into office space in Stamford.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Kelham Cooke (Con, Casewick), met contractors the Lindum Group on the Elm Street site this week ahead of renovation work beginning on Monday (October 5).

The building, which has been empty for 10 years, will provide two storeys of open-plan office space to accommodate about 15 people , with work expected to take 14 weeks.