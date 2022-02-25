Home   News   Article

Stamford Town Council could take over Red Lion Square toilets, St Leonard's Priory, St Peter's Bastion and the town playing fields

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 25 February 2022
 | Updated: 10:08, 25 February 2022

Stamford Town Council is poised for a shopping spree in which it could sweep up several sites for £1 each.

The Red Lion Square toilets, St Peter’s Bastion, St Leonard’s Priory, and the playing fields in Empingham Road and Uffington Road, all look set to be transferred into the hands of Stamford Town Council.

But while the initial small outlay makes the sites a bargain, their continued upkeep will be more pricey.

