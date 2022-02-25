Stamford Town Council is poised for a shopping spree in which it could sweep up several sites for £1 each.

The Red Lion Square toilets, St Peter’s Bastion, St Leonard’s Priory, and the playing fields in Empingham Road and Uffington Road, all look set to be transferred into the hands of Stamford Town Council.

But while the initial small outlay makes the sites a bargain, their continued upkeep will be more pricey.