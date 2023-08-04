We continue our focus on members of the new cabinet at South Kesteven District Council with Ashley Baxter, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and economic development.

Coun Baxter, an Independent, first won his seat on the district council in 2015, representing the ward of Market and West Deeping.

The 54-year-old is originally from King’s Lynn and is an environmental consultant.

Councillor Ashley Baxter working on the bins in West Deeping

After leaving Nottingham Trent University, he became a recycling officer in Nottingham and later worked for Nottingham City Council in charge of the energy and sustainability team. He went on to work for the Energy Saving Trust and a private consultancy, before going freelance.

It has only been a few months since the local elections and a new-look council came into being, but how have things changed in that time?

It’s calmer. I have more responsibility, but I am able to access information and I am able to explain myself. I feel like I am being listened to and I hope the Conservatives and opposition coalition feel engaged and don’t feel frozen out, like we did for all that time. We achieve a lot more through cooperation and a collaborative approach than we do by hoarding all the power to ourselves and trying to achieve things by stealth.

I want to be proud of what the council does and what I do as a cabinet member, and therefore it should be rare that I need to keep things quiet. Obviously there will be times when, for commercial or personal reasons, I cannot release information, but as a general rule I think people should know what’s happening at the council in order that they can engage with the whole process. You get better results for everybody.

I think that people are getting used to the new reality. The Conservatives are beginning to get the hang of constructive opposition and the administration are getting the hang of having control and the authority to get stuff done.

When we were first elected, I am sure there were a lot of raised eyebrows on all sides. But I think the trust is developing between us all. and I include the opposition. I am sure the Conservatives would have wanted to paint us as a ragged band of maverick individuals, but I think we are proving that we can work together in ways that work towards the common good.

Obviously within any organisation or party, you have got to manage individuals and you have got some personal agendas and you’ve got some people with outlying views. People don’t agree with each other all the time.

When you were in opposition you were forthright in your views. Do you think you have to work differently now you are part of the ruling coalition?

In opposition I desperately wanted to hold the administration to account in terms of the decisions they made and the way they made them. A big thing was transparency.

When I first went into local government, I thought it was going to be about righting wrongs and enabling people to access better housing and better waste services and improving the district and so on. But we spent a lot of time just getting the administration to put things on the public record that should have been there in the first place and getting the council to be transparent.

Certainly, I have to work in a different way now, but I am encouraged some of the new Independents and the existing Independents on the majority side are still challenging reports in public and challenging decisions and asking questions, which is what I expect them to do.

I think the change for me is the cabinet role. I am now presenting ideas for discussion so by the time they reach the chamber I have had my input and my chance to influence what comes before the council, but that doesn’t mean I have always made my mind up when an issue is presented to the council.

This administration is looking for constructive criticism and open and robust argument in order that decisions are sound and have at least been discussed by councillors, rather than just being pushed through because one party has got a particular majority.

What does your portfolio as cabinet member for finance and economic development entail?

In terms of finance, it is ensuring that the council spends its money in ways which are efficient and effective. It doesn’t mean cutting everything back to the bone. We want to use public money in the best way, not necessarily in the cheapest way, but that’s against the backdrop of 13 years of Conservative austerity.

So yes, we have some tough decisions to make in order to keep services moving and also we want to deliver what we have promised. A good example is housing. For a long time the council had promised to improve housing and to build or acquire more council housing but their record has been abject failure. So over the next four years we want to make sure that we are getting new stock on to our housing register so that people have got places to live.

Rents are going up and mortgages are going up and people’s housing situation is generally going to get worse. So everything we can do as a council to mitigate that is necessary. So having lots of ideas and projects is no substitute for building houses and keeping the houses that we have got in good repair.

The council has been in special measures with the housing regulator for the last two years or so and that’s because the houses were not looked after properly. I want to see in the best part of my finance brief that we are spending money where we are supposed to be spending money and not wasting it on unnecessary projects.

We have some interesting projects. We spoke about one of them recently, the waste depot in Grantham which we are moving from Alexandra Road to a site close to the A1, St Martin’s Park (Stamford) is an ongoing project, we have the customer services centre which we need to approve but as yet we do not know where that is going to go.

What are your thoughts on the state of the local economy?

I think that our economy in South Kesteven is undersold. I think we have some gorgeous areas in our district. If we had them in the Cotswolds there would be tourist buses arriving every five minutes.

I don’t think we celebrate how beautiful our areas are. We don’t do enough to show them off. We are not making the best of our towns either.

In the Deepings I am happy to say we are doing relatively well in terms of keeping the town centre economy buoyant against the backdrop of a national situation where retail has been in decline.

We have very few empty shops in the Deepings and we are looking forward to having a new town centre supermarket. That’s an ongoing conversation.

Stamford has a relatively successful market, both locally and nationally. The Wellhead Park in Bourne is a real jewel in the crown for the town. I had no idea that there were so many acres of well-managed beautiful parkland in Bourne and we should be encouraging families and shoppers to come to Bourne and enjoy the facilities, along with the heritage and history. We have a lot going on that nobody knows about.

What is the latest situation with Deepings Leisure Centre?

I can say confidently that the Deepings Leisure Centre has not been forgotten by the new administration. Currently the county council is looking for a solution along with community leaders in the Deepings, including myself. If there is a way to get that centre reopened and functioning as a leisure centre then I am for it.

I don’t think any of the Deepings councillors can go back to the electorate without having tried their best to get the centre reopened. However, the role that SKDC plays in that project is currently unclear. But I can say SKDC has got a role in that project, but I think it is a case of watch this space.

All the councillors from the Deepings have got it as a priority to get it back open if they possibly can.

Are you optimistic for the future?

The situation is so much better than it was before May 5 and I think that even if it had been a Conservative administration with a very slight majority, because it’s such a narrow margin everybody has to work a bit harder. I think possibly for decades the Conservatives have taken everything for granted and have managed to get their own way, and if they could keep their troops in order then they could push through what they liked. It doesn’t make for good government and it doesn’t create respect for ideas from the opposition.

We welcome good ideas from whichever corner of the chamber they appear and we will look at each issue on its merits. We are not making decisions based on personalities, we are making decisions based on the merit of the ideas presented.