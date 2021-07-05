A six-year-old from Stamford has received a special surprise after raising more than £1,000 for charity.

Elodie Drury appeared a little shocked and confused when she received a surprise video message from children’s TV presenter Andy Day last week.

The thank you message was organised by Marie Curie to thank Elodie for her fundraising efforts earlier this year when she and her dad decided to run and scoot 100km to raise money for the end of life care charity.

Elodie taking part in the Run and Scoot challenge

The pair completed about 15 to 20km a week through various routes in Stamford.

In the video, Andy said: “Hello Elodie, it’s Andy here. Now this is a message to say thank you.

"The Marie Curie team told me that you are a superstar, and when they told me this and what you did, I agree, you are a superstar.

“You have a classroom that’s named after Marie Curie so you’ve been raising funds for them and you’ve managed to raise over £1,000, you and your daddy, by scooting around the streets with yellow t-shirts on, which has made you so happy and put a big smile on your face.

“But you’ve also put a big smile on lots of people’s faces because the money you’ve raised will help so many people at Marie Curie. So this is a message to say thank you, thank you very much and a big kiss too.”

Elodie immediately recognised Andy, who is known for his work on BBC's CBeebies channel.

At the end of the video, Elodie’s parents ask her: “Are you a bit shocked?” to which Elodie replied “I feel a bit surprised, I never knew he was real."