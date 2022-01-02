Key criteria are being met to introduce sixth-form education at a secondary school, Stamford Town Council was told.

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) addressed the December full council meeting at the town hall to say he had spoken with an education officer at the county council, and that Stamford Welland Academy fulfils pupil intake criteria.

In order to have a sixth-form the school in Green Lane needs to have 100 pupils in each cohort of what would be Year 12 and Year 13 - a total of 200 pupils or more.

Coun Richard Cleaver

Pupils joining Stamford Welland Academy in the new cohort in September numbered 109.

The academy has seen a ‘significant increase’ in pupil numbers over the past seven years and as part of its expansion, the school has added new science blocks.

The school already has sixth-form designation and is classed as a school for 11 to 18s.

In October, Stamford Welland Academy was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.