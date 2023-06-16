A skatepark in Oakham will be investigated again.

Oakham Town Council wants to work with the public to find a suitable skatepark site.

In February, the council rejected the idea of developing a skatepark on Centenary Field - one of four possible locations at the time.

A layout of the park including proposed skatepark. Photo: Oakham Town Council

The vast majority of residents were in favour of the skatepark but some opposed it as it was a designated 'green field' site.

The council wants to find an alternative site, possibly on Royce Recreation Ground or Willow Crescent play park, both of which are managed by Oakham Town Council, or, if they are found unsuitable, to investigate other options.

Speaking to members of the full council at a meeting on Wednesday (14 June), mayor Sally-Anne Wadsworth suggested that a new working group be formed to resolve the matter.

The Oakham Skatepark Project currently has 446 members on the Facebook page and have been campaigning for a community skate park in the town.

Members agreed unanimously that a working group of four council members be created, and to report their progress back to the council in time for the July meeting.