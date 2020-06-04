Stamford Skatepark to stay closed despite youngsters breaking and entering
Published: 15:00, 04 June 2020
Stamford Skatepark will remain closed even though youngsters continue to break through security fencing to access it.
Members of the town council’s amenities committee voted unanimously to keep the Recreation Ground facility shut during a meeting on Wednesday evening (June 3).
Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg said police tape and then council fencing had both been ripped down by people trying to access the skate park during the coronavirus lockdown.
